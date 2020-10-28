VW recalls Jettas to fix fuel leaks that can cause fires

FILE - This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, shows the Volkswagen logo on an automobile at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Volkswagen is recalling more than 218,000 Jetta sedans in the U.S. to fix a fuel leak problem that can cause fires. The recall covers certain cars from the 2016 through 2018 model years. (Source: Gene J. Puskar)