Watch: School district gives update on Tennessee bus crash that killed 7-year-old, driver

DECATUR, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people, including a 7-year-old girl, died Tuesday afternoon in a school bus crash in east Tennessee.
Officials with the Meigs County Department of Education gave a live update on the crash in Decatur, about six hours east of Memphis.
Watch live above or click here in the app.
The crash happened on state Highway 58 in Meigs County. Investigators say the bus was carrying 22 children when it crashed head-on into a utility vehicle that swerved into the bus' lane. Five children were airlifted to a hospital and two others went by ambulance.
In addition to the 7-year-old student, the bus driver also died in the crash.
The Meigs district thanked first responders and emergency personnel who responded to the crash Tuesday. A spokesman says the district received well wishes and offers for help from across Tennessee.
Several students were treated and released at hospitals in Chattanooga, Cleveland, Athens and Rhea County.
Four students remain hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday afternoon.
