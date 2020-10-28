Tenn. governor gives update on COVID-19 amid new calls for a statewide mask mandate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the latest news concerning Tennessee and COVID-19, Bartlett Mayor Keith McDonald has called for Governor Bill Lee to issue a statewide mask mandate.
McDonald believes this will help keep the state from revisiting another stay-at-home order and shut down of businesses.
So far, Lee has resisted a statewide mask mandate leaving it up to county leadership to issue and enforce a mandate.
During his briefing, Lee said there are a lot of approaches to mask wearing and the most important thing he can do is to just remind residents how imperative it is to wear a mask. He said he believes leaving the decision for mandates to county officials has paid off so far and feels that it will continue.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.