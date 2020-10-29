Affidavit: Niece finds aunt stabbing grandmother to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman is facing charges for murder after police say she stabbed her mother to death in front of her niece.
Officers responded to the home on Cimarron Drive Oct. 14 where they found 73-year-old Callie Branch with multiple stab wounds to the hands, torso, neck and ears.
According to an affidavit, the suspect, Crystal Branch, told police “I stabbed her because she threatened to call the police on me for not taking my medicine.”
Police say they found Crystal Branch smoking a cigarette in the den when officers responded to a 911 call.
Crystal Branch’s niece told police her aunt sounded strange earlier in the day, saying God told her to murder.
The niece called 911 when she heard her grandmother screaming and found Branch on top of the victim, stabbing her.
Police say Callie Branch was partially paralyzed from a previous stroke. She went to the hospital in critical condition but died three days later.
Crystal Branch is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, domestic assault and abuse of a vulnerable adult.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.