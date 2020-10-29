Arkansas man gets charged with making terroristic threats after political comment on Facebook

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - A Wynne, Ark. man was taken to jail for a comment he made on Facebook. It was apparently initiated by a small town argument over a giant billboard for President Trump.
Wynne Police arrested Randy Scott in front of his aunt’s house and charged him with two counts of terroristic threatening, felonies, involving comments attributed to him on Facebook.
“I don’t remember doing it possibly I was hacked,” Scott said.
“I think I’m being harassed. I think I’m being discriminated against. I think they’re abusing their authority right here in the city of Wynne, Arkansas and I think they’re wrong,” Scott explained.
Chris Bouland, who did not want to show his face, said he encouraged people who wanted a billboard to drop the money off at his business “Xtreme Signs and Designs,” and he would hire the billboard company to put it up.
“I raised enough for two billboards,” Bouland said.
There was then a back-and-forth on Facebook with insults on both sides, but Bouman says a post attributed to Scott is what alarmed him.
It began with someone asking what business Bouland owned. Then there was a post with Scott’s name that read burn it down. After that, Bouland’s business was named. Scott said if he wrote anything on Facebook, it was to burn the billboard down, not Bouland’s business.
Bouland said he initially was going to ignore the comments, even one says that suggested he be hanged from the billboard, but he says his wife encouraged him to go to the police.
“I could have brushed it off but when she said we got our daughter and grandbaby next door cutting hair,” Bouland explained.
Scott’s attorney does not have the details of the case at this point.
“We have not been able to get the affidavit from the police department or the sheriff’s office in the jail,” his attorney said.
Defense attorney Carter Dooley says that is unusual in his experience.
The bottom line is to beware of what you write on Facebook.
'It used to be that if you wanted to express your opinion, you’d write a letter to the editor of a newspaper which took some time. And now you know with your thumb and your phone and go to your Twitter or Facebook account and put whatever happens to be at the top of your mind right out there," WMC Political Analyst Mike Nelson said.
Wynne police told WMC Action News 5 that they had no affidavits information to give, and we were told to go to the prosecutor who never called me back. WMC’s Janice Broach went to his office and was told he was in a meeting.
Scott says he is scheduled to be back in court in December.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.