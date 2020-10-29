Best Life: Consumer Reports reveal best bike helmets for adults and kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - The pandemic has reunited many adults with their bicycles. According to a recent survey, nearly 10 percent of American adults rode a bike for the first time in over a year, and 36 percent took their kids for their first bike ride. But whether you’re biking, scootering, or skating around town, safety should always come first, and that means protecting your head. Consumer Reports tests reveal that some bike helmets do a better job than others.