Bottom Line: Consumer Reports reveal what’s causing washer mold?

But if you’re stuck with or committed to the benefits of a front-loader, CR says there are steps you can take to help prevent mold and mildew. Run the tub-clean feature regularly. If your washer doesn’t have that feature, run an empty washer on the hottest water temperature setting with a cup of bleach. After the last load of the day, dry the inside of the door and the rubber gasket, carefully pulling it back to clean away residue. Between loads, open the dispensers to give them a chance to dry. If there aren’t any young kids in your home, keep the washer door open between loads to give the washer’s interior a chance to dry out.