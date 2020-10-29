Breakdown: Why a full moon on Halloween is so rare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A full moon will rise in the sky on Halloween night. Although the full moon is common in Halloween movies and books, it actually doesn’t occur that often.
A Halloween full moon occurs every 18 or 19 years. This full moon is extra special because it is a blue moon, or the second full moon in a month. The other full moon this month was October 1st.
In addition, the Halloween full moon will also be considered a micro moon because of its far distance from Earth. It will be about 250,000 miles from Earth and appear 14% smaller than normal.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.