Bulldogs prepare to battle Alabama

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the SEC, Mississippi State, coming off a bye week, heads to Alabama still trying to solve its unsettled question at quarterback.
It all revolves around the struggles of senior transfer K.J. Costello, and the promise of True Freshman Will Rogers.
On top of that, there’s the small matter of having to travel to Tuscaloosa to take on a Crimson Tide Squad, ranked 2nd in the nation– a team the Bulldogs have lost 12 straight to, and have been held to 7 points or less in 9 of those meetings.
State head coach Mike Leach is going old school during the open date, to try and bring the Bulldogs back.
“Fundamentals and more fundamentals,” Leach said. “We had some good hard practices, had some good on good which I thought was beneficial. I did see progress, I did appreciate the effort our guys gave, just keep taking steps and improving. These guys they’re big, they’re fast and the thing is with most of their players we’re familiar with in the recruiting process, they’re the guys that hovered around the top of the list.”
Kickoff for the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide is 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.