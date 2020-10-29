Cincy’s Ridder Nation quarterback of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When the Memphis Tigers football team squares off against the seventh-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats Saturday on the road, not only will the U of M be facing one of the best teams in the country.
It’ll take on one of the best players as well. Bearcats quarterback, Desmond Ridder, is named the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award National Player of the Week.
Ridder led Cincy in the demolishing of SMU in Dallas 42-13. His stats, 13-21 for 126 and a touchdown, but his forte is running. A career 176 yards on just eight carries, including a 91-yard fourth-quarter sprint to the house.
The AAC distinguishing itself as a quarterback league claiming four of the eight O’Brien National Players of the Week so far, including the Tigers Brady White.
SMU’s Shane Buechele and UCF’s Dillon Gabriel are the others.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.