Clouds will clear but don’t expect a warm up just yet

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 70 and lows again in the upper 40s.