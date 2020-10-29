Clouds will clear but don’t expect a warm up just yet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 30s to near 40.
FRIDAY: Gradual clearing from north to south along with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs only in the mid 50s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear with patchy fog, a light to calm wind, and overnight lows near 40.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs near 60 early in the day and then falling into the low to mid 30s overnight which could lead to widespread frost Monday morning. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 70 and lows again in the upper 40s.
