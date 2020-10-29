Cloudy and colder with a few more showers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Light drizzle or sprinkles with clouds will continue through the afternoon with a round of showers possible late afternoon, especially north of Memphis. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 50s into the 40s. Winds will turn from the southwest to the northwest at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.
TONIGHT: Clouds will give way to slow clearing from the west. Lows will be in the low 40s. Winds northeast at 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: Sunshine FINALLY returns but it will be cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.
WEEKEND: The weekend looks dry with highs in the mid 60s Saturday and low temperatures in the low 50s Saturday night. Halloween night will be dry with temperatures in the 50s during trick-or-treating. Temperatures will fall Sunday afternoon as another cold front moves through.
NEXT WEEK: Some of the coldest air of the fall season will arrive Monday morning with lows in the 30s and widespread frost. It will remain cool and dry most of next week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
