DA: Man indicted for murder after opening fire while waiting in line at Memphis nightclub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted for first-degree murder after investigators said he opened fire while waiting in line to enter a rap concert.
Courtez Gray, 20, has also been indicted on attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
The incident happened back in January 2020 in the 6700 block of Winchester Road. Rap artists and their entourages were waiting to enter Truth Club for a performance.
Witnesses said Gray was waiting in line, but got angry because he thought the security checks were taking too long. Gray got angry with one of the security guards, began firing his weapon, and shot Mauriseo Dandridge, 19, in the neck - killing him.
Gray was arrested two months after the incident.
