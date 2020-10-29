Downtown Dining Week kicks off in November, adjustments made due to pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Downtown Dining Week kicks off Sunday in Memphis. Dozens of restaurants and bars will be participating, but it is sure to be different from past years.
“We closed down our dining room area, everything is prepackaged, we’re still offering delivery in Shelby County and we’re doing curbside pickup,” Rachel Mullen, co-owner of Primas Bakery and Boutique, said.
Primas Bakery and Boutique is aptly named after the cousins who run the shop on South Main.
The changes they have made have become the new normal for several eateries downtown.
The shop along with 59 other dining locations will be a part of Downtown Dining Week.
In year’s past, establishments had to debut a special three-course menu to participate. The pricing of the menu coincided with the calendar year. For example, $20.19 for 2019. But those traditions are no more.
“We get to have a little bit more flexibility, and it’s going to be exciting to see what the other restaurants come up with,” Mullen said.
This year’s downtown dining week is simply about bringing people together in a year where they are asked to stay apart.
“We hope we see more people downtown - see more faces in person - because it has slowed down quite a bit,” Mullen said.
Downtown Dining Week starts Nov. 1 and continues through Nov. 7.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.