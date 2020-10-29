MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Health leaders are offering drive-thru coronavirus testing in Millington this weekend.
The Memphis Health Center said they are partnering with the City of Millington to provide testing.
Testing will be offered in the Crosspointe Baptist Church located at 8850 Highway 51 N. from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. on October 31.
No appointment is needed to get tested, however, pre-registration is encouraged. Call 901-261-2042 or text "covid2020″ to 474747 to pre-register.
