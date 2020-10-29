Drive-thru coronavirus testing in Millington

Drive-thru coronavirus testing in Millington
(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 29, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 10:03 AM

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Health leaders are offering drive-thru coronavirus testing in Millington this weekend.

The Memphis Health Center said they are partnering with the City of Millington to provide testing.

Testing will be offered in the Crosspointe Baptist Church located at 8850 Highway 51 N. from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. on October 31.

No appointment is needed to get tested, however, pre-registration is encouraged. Call 901-261-2042 or text "covid2020″ to 474747 to pre-register.

“In keeping with our mission, we are doing everything we can to help control and contain the impact of COVID-19. Screening and testing as many people as possible to identify positive individuals and provide the appropriate care as needed for all people in our community is our ultimate goal.”
Chief Executive Officer of MHC, Marilyn Burress

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.