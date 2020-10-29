Early voting ends on Thursday in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday is the last day to early vote in Tennessee.
The state has seen record early voter turnout this year with nearly 2 million ballots cast.
That’s 700,000 more than in 2016. Shelby County voters helped hit that record casting 304,000 ballots early this year.
Remember polling locations are open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Except for the downtown polling site, that’s open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
For more information, including help finding your polling location, visit https://www.shelbyvote.com/.
