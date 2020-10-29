Investigators calling for tips in nearly 1 month after murder of 18-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It has been almost a month since an 18-year-old aspiring barber was murdered at his brother’s apartment. His grieving mother, family and the police want to know who shot him.
“He wanted to be a barber," said Tonya Vargas. "He wants to cut hair. It was why he was going to job corps to get training.”
Vargas says her youngest child, 18-year-old Ja’Narius Dixon, liked to cut his nephew’s hair. But he will never realize his dream of becoming a barber.
“I got a phone call about 2:30," said Vargas. "They said somebody had shot Ja’Narius.”
You can still see the bullet holes in the frame of the patio door where Ja’Narius was shot and killed on the morning of Oct. 3.
He was visiting his brother who lives at the Wingood Manor Apartments in southeast Memphis.
Vargas says Ja’Narius would visit his brother frequently and at times spend the night. She says she doesn’t know anyone who had a problem with her son.
She also says he was never in trouble either, never antagonized people.
“Not Ja’Narius, would never get into it with anybody," she said.
The 18-year-old’s mother said her son was standing just inside the apartment by the back patio doors when he was shot and killed.
She says police do not believe it was a matter of stray bullets.
The apartment is in the very back of the complex. It appears no one saw the shooter. Neighbors say they remember the shooting but did not want to talk on camera and say they don’t know anything.
Vargas says her family is devastated remembering Ja’Narius as someone who always had a smile on his face.
“Smiling every time you see him he’s smiling," she said. "He likes to play tricks on people. He was just the fun child in our family.”
And his family wants justice.
“I want the guy to go to jail for what he did to my son," said Vargas.
Police need information and investigators believe someone knows who murdered Ja’Narius. If you do, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
