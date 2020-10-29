Local and federal officials offer $50,000 in rewards for information that can help solve 8 child murder cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The homicide numbers continue to climb in Memphis. Local and federal leaders issue yet another plea for help to the community.
This time around that plea for help also comes with $50,000 in rewards for information that can help solve 8 child murder cases.
“We are asking for your help in finding some of the most heinous criminals in the city of Memphis,” Tyreece Miller, U.S. Marshal, said.
Memphis Police, U.S. Marshals, and the District Attorney General are asking the community to speak up.
In September, the city of Memphis set a new record for homicides, breaking the 2016 record.
Police Director Mike Rallings said so far, there have been 255 homicides, 28 victims are children, and 22 of them were murdered.
“And it’s tragic that Memphians have not came forward to provide critical information that we need to bring justice to these families,” Rallings said.
Of the 22 cases, suspects in only 14 of them have been identified, leaving 8 unsolved.
Rallings shared some of the ages of the children, the youngest just 9 months old.
“We’re announcing $50,000 in reward money for information that leads to the identity of those responsible for the murders of these eight children,” Miller said.
$5,000 per suspect that is identified and is arrested.
“The fact that the police director and the marshal service and I have to gather here today and offer money for someone in this community to step up and do the right thing is disturbing,” Amy Weirich, District Attorney, said.
U.S. Marshal, Tyreece Miller says this is an unconventional approach and says the funds are not taxpayer money, it’s money from the “Asset Forfeiture Program.”
As a reminder, you can make an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers, their number is (901) 528-CASH.
