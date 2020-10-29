Malco Theatres offering ‘buy one get one free’ deal on Halloween

As you approach the theatre, an usher opens the door, so you don’t have to touch it. Before you gain entry, a mask or face covering is mandatory. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 29, 2020 at 9:47 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 9:49 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Malco Theatres is offering a special treat on Halloween. The theatre chain will be offering a ‘buy one movie ticket, get a second ticket free’ deal on October 31.

Customers must purchase their tickets directly from the box office at participating locations in order to access the deal.

Malco also mentioned that social distancing will be strictly enforced. Reserved seating will be limited to theatre capacities.

For more information on this deal, visit malco.com.

