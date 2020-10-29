Mid-South Heroes: Memphis firefighter finds inspiration in serving the community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When you call him, he’s coming. Sirens blaring, day or night.
For the past seven years, Arnell Morris has slipped into his City of Memphis firefighter/paramedic uniform and rushed to help citizens here in the Bluff City.
He’s described as a man of God who serves his family, coworkers and parishioners. These heroic qualities are recognized by friends and fellow firefighters.
“His character and integrity is something that’s uncommon to see in these times that we live in,” said Kimari Shotwell. “He’s straight to the point. He does what he says he’s going to do and he does it well.”
Heroes don’t always wear capes, fly or ride in on horseback, but they do practice being a servant to the community. As a former morning drive radio host for WBBP, Morris enjoyed encouraging listeners, but what better way to serve the community than by becoming a Memphis firefighter.
“I wanted to do more,” he said. “I knew that I had a greater purpose. And a servant of mankind, I can’t see any higher honor.”
Knowing your purpose means you’ve accessed your strengths, gifts and weaknesses and are willing to share the growth with others. Morris does just that by focusing on youth in his role as youth president with Temple of Deliverance Church of God in Christ. He keeps them encouraged.
“Keep them propelled, keep them pushed,” said Morris. “We have events, spiritual events. We deal with their education. We want to help the total youth.”
Heroes change the world. Local heroes like Morris change communities. But he does need a push of inspiration, and he finds it every day looking into his wife’s eyes.
“I can be an inspiration to someone else because he has given me such an incredible gift in my wife to assist me here in the home,” said Morris. “And so I can go out because my heart is content with my personal inspiration.”
Morris is busy in the community and at home with his wife and four children.
“I’m just trying to be that example for them,” he said. “I am trying to make sure they have everything they need so that they can be productive citizens. Not just in Memphis but in this world. I am the priest, provider, protector of the home.”
He’s doing God’s work at home, on the job and in the community.
“He just exemplifies everything about being a hero because heroes are about goodness,” said Barbara Phillips. “Just being there. Finding the faith to make them have one more day of hope that you didn’t realize was there.”
Congratulations Arnell Morris! You are this month’s Mid-South Hero!
