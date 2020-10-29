LIVE: 188 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death reported in Shelby Co.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has identified 188 new coronavirus cases and one more death within the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 37,192 COVID-19 cases and 570 deaths have been reported.
There are currently 2,853 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County.
The county’s weekly positivity rate has increased each week over the last month. Most recent data available from the Shelby County Health Department shows a weekly positivity rate of 7.2 percent.
Shelby County, like much of the U.S., is seeing another spike in cases in recent weeks, sometimes referred to as the fall wave.
On Monday Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter told the County Commission over the last few weeks we’ve averaged about 220-300 new COVID-19 cases a day. From Sunday to Monday that number was 404.
Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, said hospitalizations aren’t the highest of the pandemic, but they are surging.
There are ongoing COVID-19 clusters at 18 long-term care facilities, many of which have experienced previous clusters. Hundreds of residents and staff members have contracted the virus since the pandemic arrived in the Mid-South.
Eighty-nine percent of the Mid-South’s regional acute care hospital capacity is currently utilized and 92 percent of ICU capacity is utilized.
Increases in hospitalization have prompted warnings from Mid-South health officials.
