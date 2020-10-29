LIVE: 188 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death reported in Shelby Co.

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 29, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 11:54 AM

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has identified 188 new coronavirus cases and one more death within the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 37,192 COVID-19 cases and 570 deaths have been reported.

There are currently 2,853 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County.

The county’s weekly positivity rate has increased each week over the last month. Most recent data available from the Shelby County Health Department shows a weekly positivity rate of 7.2 percent.

Shelby County, like much of the U.S., is seeing another spike in cases in recent weeks, sometimes referred to as the fall wave.

COVID-19 Positivity rate by week
COVID-19 Positivity rate by week (Source: SCHD)

On Monday Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter told the County Commission over the last few weeks we’ve averaged about 220-300 new COVID-19 cases a day. From Sunday to Monday that number was 404.

Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, said hospitalizations aren’t the highest of the pandemic, but they are surging.

There are ongoing COVID-19 clusters at 18 long-term care facilities, many of which have experienced previous clusters. Hundreds of residents and staff members have contracted the virus since the pandemic arrived in the Mid-South.

Long-term care facilities with COVID-19 clusters
Long-term care facilities with COVID-19 clusters (Source: SCHD)

Eighty-nine percent of the Mid-South’s regional acute care hospital capacity is currently utilized and 92 percent of ICU capacity is utilized.

Increases in hospitalization have prompted warnings from Mid-South health officials.

