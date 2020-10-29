New parking garages coming to Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Downtown Memphis Commission has announced two key projects are coming to the Bluff City.
The DMC said they are looking for qualified companies to provide Construction Manager-At-Risk services for the design and renovation of the Shopper’s Garage at 85 N. Front St. and the Downtown Memphis Mobility Center at 60 Beale St.
The CMAR for the Shopper’s Garage should have a general contractor for the project, but it’s not required. The CMAR will also need to coordinate with the current garage operator, Premium Parking, so construction doesn’t interfere with operations of the garage.
The CMAR for the Mobility Center will be asked to assist the DMC with routine and customary CMAR services. DMC added the procurement of the CMAR will be based on their qualifications and experience on similar projects, qualifications of personnel to be assigned to the project, approach for establishing the fee, and the additional criteria set forth in this RFQ.
