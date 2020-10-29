Showers possible today, but sunshine returns tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few spots are still seeing rain this morning, but most of the area is drying out. However, there will still be a chance for a stray shower this afternoon and evening. Thankfully, rain and clouds will clear after 8 pm. Temperatures are dropping so the warmest part of the day will actually be in the morning. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the lower to mid 50s. It will be chilly tonight with a northwest wind and low temperatures in the lower 40s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 40%. High: 55. Winds southwest at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 43. Winds northwest at 10-15 mph.
FRIDAY: Any remaining cloud cover on Friday morning will gradually clear, so full sunshine is expected in the afternoon. Even with sunshine, high temperatures will only be in the upper 50s and overnight lows will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WEEKEND: The weekend will be sunny and nice with highs in the mid 60s Saturday. Halloween night will be dry with temperatures in the 50s during trick-or-treating. A weak cold front will move in on Sunday, which will bring us a few clouds but no rain. This will bring temperatures into the 50s on Sunday afternoon. Most of the area will get frost on Sunday night with overnight low temperatures in the 30s.
NEXT WEEK: The start of next week will be sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid 50s Monday. Overnight lows will also be in the 30s on Monday night. High temperatures will be back in the 60s on Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.