Showers possible today, but sunshine returns tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few spots are still seeing rain this morning, but most of the area is drying out. However, there will still be a chance for a stray shower this afternoon and evening. Thankfully, rain and clouds will clear after 8 pm. Temperatures are dropping so the warmest part of the day will actually be in the morning. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the lower to mid 50s. It will be chilly tonight with a northwest wind and low temperatures in the lower 40s.