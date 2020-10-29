Suspect arrested in deadly shooting near elementary school in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - The man suspected of fatally shooting a man on Oct. 5 surrendered himself to the Helena-West Helena Police Department Wednesday.
The department says 28-year-old Demarious White is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, terroristic act and possession of firearms.
The shooting reportedly happened near KIPP Delta Elementary School. The school was forced to enter a state of lockdown as officers arrived to the scene.
When officials arrived, they found the victim lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
White’s bond is set at $590,000. He is being held at Phillips County Detention Center to await his first court date in November.
