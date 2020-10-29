Tiger Basketball picked second in AAC coaches poll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the full college basketball schedule is not yet completed, the American Athletic Conference is going about the business of ranking its teams and individual players. The University of Memphis stacks up pretty well in both regards.
The league’s coaches pick the Tigers to finish second in the 13 team conference. The Houston Cougars are the number one pick.
Memphis is coming off a 21-10 campaign last year where it finished fifth league play with a 10-8 conference mark. But, the early departure of top player James Wiseman to the NBA, plus key injuries to promising freshmen Lester Quinones and D.J. Jeffries cost the Tigers down the stretch.
Houston, which returns just about everybody from last year’s squad, gets the nod with 99 votes, nine for first place. The Tigers get two first-place votes and 90 overall.
Surprising SMU is picked third, Cincinnati fourth, followed by USF, Tulsa, Wichita State, UCF, East Carolina, Temple and Tulane
