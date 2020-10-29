3 Tigers picked for pre-season honors by AAC basketball coaches

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tigers freshman Moussa Cisse is the pre-season pick for AAC Rookie of the Year.
The five-star recruit from Guinea by way of Lausanne Collegiate School here in the city is seen as a shot-blocking rebounding presence who will man the middle for the departed Precious Achiuwa, who’s expected to be an NBA Lottery Pick.
No Tigers make the league’s preseason first-team but two are on the second. Newcomer guard Landers Nolley looks to make his mark on the American just like he did last year at Virginia Tech, where he led the Hokies in scoring and earned a spot on both the Atlantic Coast Conference all-freshman team, and all-academic squad.
Plus, Sophomore D.J. Jeffries is looking for a breakout season. The former Olive Branch star was the Tiger’s second-leading scorer last year till a leg injury cost him the final 15 games of the season.
The Tigers tip-off the New Year vs Ohio State Nov. 25 at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
