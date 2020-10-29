Tonight at 10: Nearly 20 years after her husband’s murder, widow gets stuck with his killer’s tax bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The widow of a Shelby County code enforcement officer murdered on the job is now on the hook for money owed by the man who killed her husband.
For the past five years, Francis Wright has been trying to settle a debt her husband’s killer had with the Shelby County Trustee’s Office -- thousands of dollars in back taxes owed on properties awarded to her in a civil judgment.
Dale Mardis murdered Mickey Wright in 2001 after Wright wrote Mardis a code citation.
Now Wright’s widow must clean up the financial mess Mardis created.
“I start getting these bills at my home telling me I owe back taxes for the murderer,” said Francis Wright. “It’s like every door I open, it gets slammed in my face.”
But she wants the county to know she’s not giving up.
“I’m not giving up and I just want them to do the right thing and let us move on with our lives,” she said. “That’s what I want.”
