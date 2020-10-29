UofM running back tops in AAC

“Yessir!” Clark said, “I’m still kind of like getting a good feel for it, uh, week by week. I’m just trying to put my team in the best position to win. Standing on the sideline last year, and watching AG and Kenny play, I know it’s gone be a physical game and a big game. And I know we’ve got a chip on our shoulders 'cause we beat them two times last year. So, I know it’s going to be a physical game, it’s gone be a good game, though.”