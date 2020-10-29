UofM running back tops in AAC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Most of this week, we’ve been inundated with clips on just how good the 7th ranked Cincinnati Bearcats are. Plus, their quarterback, Desmond Ridder, is the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week. However, the Memphis Tigers have some pretty good players of their own, despite the fact many of the key playmakers are gone from last year’s team that beat the Bearcats twice, including for the AAC Championship.
One player who is back didn’t play a whole lot in either of those games but is carving his own star on the Tigers gridiron. Running back Rodrigues Clark is proving to be a steady performer for the Tigers offense.
With 421 yards rushing in 4 games, Clark leads the AAC averaging 105 yards per game.
Acknowledging he may not be as flashy as some of the Tigers recent ballcarriers, Clark says he hasn’t found his rhythm yet but hopes to against the Bearcats Saturday in Cincinnati.
“Yessir!” Clark said, “I’m still kind of like getting a good feel for it, uh, week by week. I’m just trying to put my team in the best position to win. Standing on the sideline last year, and watching AG and Kenny play, I know it’s gone be a physical game and a big game. And I know we’ve got a chip on our shoulders 'cause we beat them two times last year. So, I know it’s going to be a physical game, it’s gone be a good game, though.”
Kickoff for the Tigers and 7th Ranked Bearcats is 11 a.m. Saturday in Cincinnati.
It’ll be televised nationally on ESPN.
