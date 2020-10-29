Woman found dead during welfare check, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was found dead inside a South Memphis home around 2 p.m. Thursday, according to Memphis Police.
Officers were responding to a welfare check at the home located in the 1600 block of Cincinnati Road. Upon arrival, police located the victim, who was unresponsive with a gunshot wound.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have one man detained in connection to this incident, but at this time, no arrests have been made.
This is an ongoing investigation.
