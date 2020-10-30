Affidavit: Cordova dad accused of beating son for not doing virtual school work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Cordova man is facing charges for allegedly beating his son over the boy’s virtual learning homework.
Christopher Simmons, 34, is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated child abuse/neglect.
According to an affidavit, the boy was diagnosed with three broken ribs, a punctured lung and tissue damage to the eye.
The affidavit says the boy told deputies his dad came home from work around 8 a.m. Wednesday and confronted him about not doing his school work. He said Simmons became irate and began hitting him with a closed fist.
When Simmons left the home, the affidavit says the boy had a cousin pick him up. He went to the hospital later where his mother reported the assault.
Deputies took Simmons into custody at his Cordova home but the affidavit says he refused to give a statement.
The boy’s mother told investigators he’d been living with Simmons since March because of behavioral issues.
