Best Life: Quarantine-O-Ween

The safest option? Halloween at home. So many of the things that keep the spooky spirit alive can still easily and safely be done at home like movies, decorations, costumes, and of course pumpkin carving! Families and friends can opt in for a Skype-o-ween and virtually experience the happy haunts together! Consider trick-or-treating alternatives like trunk-or-treating where families can set up stations in the back of their cars and have candy positioned at a safe distance. And choose costumes that have a mask and gloves already a part of them. If you choose to go out, COVID-19 is unlikely to spread via food, but you should still sanitize candy packaging.