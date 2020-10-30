Christmas comes early for only children’s hospital in Miss.

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Typically when you stay at a casino, you’re spending money, but guests of Riverwalk Casino believe in giving.
The Vicksburg hotel and casino collected $37,390 from guests through a program called "Sharing is Caring.”
“We are so grateful to receive this donation from Riverwalk and their guests,” said Jen Hospodor, director of community partnerships for UMMC. “We are constantly amazed by the generosity of the people in this area. It is truly inspiring for all of us at Children’s of Mississippi, as well as for our patients and their families.”
Children’s of Mississippi is the pediatric arm of the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
It includes the state’s only children’s hospital as well as clinics around the state.
