DA: Whitehaven man indicted for shooting death of girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has indicted a Memphis man for the shooting death of his girlfriend.
Investigators said Jockuss Askew, 29, has been indicted by a grand jury on counts of first-degree murder and a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Askew is currently being held at the Shelby County Jail.
Officers said the shooting happened in June 2020 at the Pepper Tree Apartments. Kenya Brown, 27, was shot in the head and later died at the hospital.
