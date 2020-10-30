Friday Football Fever: Week 11 match-ups and scores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s week 11 of Friday Football Fever, the most exciting night of high school sports!
Once again, our cameras covered some of the best in high school football in the Mid-South.
Here’s a breakdown of Week 11 of Friday Football Fever:
- Christian Brothers High School vs Montgomery Bell Academy of Nashville
- Final Score 25-24
- Collierville vs Bartlett
- Final Score 34-28
- St. George’s vs Lausanne
- Final Score 28-14
- Southaven vs DeSoto Central
- Final Score 9-7
- Oxford vs Hernando
- Final Score 6-0
