Friday Football Fever: Week 11 match-ups and scores

By Cassie Carlson and Jarvis Greer | October 30, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 10:59 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s week 11 of Friday Football Fever, the most exciting night of high school sports!

Once again, our cameras covered some of the best in high school football in the Mid-South.

Here’s a breakdown of Week 11 of Friday Football Fever:

  • Christian Brothers High School vs Montgomery Bell Academy of Nashville
    • Final Score 25-24
  • Collierville vs Bartlett
    • Final Score 34-28
  • St. George’s vs Lausanne
    • Final Score 28-14
  • Southaven vs DeSoto Central
    • Final Score 9-7
  • Oxford vs Hernando
    • Final Score 6-0
