Health officials stress the importance of being safe during Halloween

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Health leaders are stressing safety as the Halloween weekend approaches.
Infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld says no matter how you plan to celebrate, don’t let your guard down.
“I think anytime you’re gathering in situations where you’re gathering in large groups other than our immediate family by nature... you have the capacity to spread the virus,” Threlkeld said.
The Shelby County Health Department said parties and trick or treating is not a good idea.
Big gatherings, even outdoors, are not permitted.
Door-to-door trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treating also isn’t recommended because it’s difficult to social distance.
“Doing as much as you can outside and avoiding everybody’s hands touching similar items is going to be key,” Threlkeld said.
Safe alternatives include online parties, drive-by events, Halloween movie nights at drive-in theaters, decorating homes and yards, and outdoor activities.
Friday afternoon, dozens of people rushed into local Halloween stores to get last-minute touches for their costumes.
They shared unique ways they plan to celebrate this year.
“I’m planning on carving pumpkins with my friends and watching horror movies,” Hillary Rhodes said.
“It’s really hard because you want to see all of your friends. You already haven’t seen them for like 6 months because of all the quarantine stuff,” Mackenzie Willoughby, who plans to have a party with her friends via Facetime, said.
For more information from the Shelby County Health Department regarding Halloween, click here: https://www.shelbytnhealth.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=99
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.