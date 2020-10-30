Hospitals discuss surge plans in preparation for rising coronavirus cases

“Saint Francis Healthcare routinely treats infectious diseases at our hospitals, and we have strong infection control policies, procedures and systems in place to screen and treat patients. In the event we see a surge of positive cases needing hospitalization, our hospitals have plans in place to continue providing care safely, including continuing to tightly manage our inventory and adding to our supplies from both traditional and new suppliers; managing our demand by taking down our census, postponing surgeries where possible; and repurposing existing space within the hospitals to maximize our capacity, if needed.”