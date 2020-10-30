MLGW announces new electric rate schedules

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW announced Friday new electric rate schedules which are the result of a temporary, 1-year, 2.5% power cost decrease by TVA.
These new rate schedules are effective for most customers, saving MLGW customers approximately $20 million or 1.6 percent on their cumulative electric bills.
Individual customers can expect a savings of $2 per month.
The schedules can be seen on MLGW’S website: https://www.mlgw.com/residential/residentialrates
