MLGW announces new electric rate schedules
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 30, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 4:18 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW announced Friday new electric rate schedules which are the result of a temporary, 1-year, 2.5% power cost decrease by TVA.

These new rate schedules are effective for most customers, saving MLGW customers approximately $20 million or 1.6 percent on their cumulative electric bills.

Individual customers can expect a savings of $2 per month.

The schedules can be seen on MLGW’S website: https://www.mlgw.com/residential/residentialrates

