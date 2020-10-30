More than half of Tennessee voters have already cast their ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than half of Tennesseans have already voted in the 2020 presidential election, according to Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.
According to a report tweeted by Hargett, a total of 2,280,767 Tennessee voters participated in early voting, of which 2,070,339 voted in-person and 210,408 voted absentee.
The report continues to break voting numbers down by county, and a total of 326,007 people in Shelby County cast a ballot during the 14-day early voting period.
302,221 cast their ballot in-person, and 23,786 voted via absentee ballot.
On Oct. 16, Shelby County saw its largest early voting turnout with a total of 30,107 voters coming out to the polls. The largest number of absentee votes were received on Oct. 14, which was the first day of early voting, with a total of 4,212 mail-in ballots.
Tennessee also had its largest turnout on Oct. 16 with a total of 172,023 voters showing up to the polls. The state received its highest number of mail-in votes on the first day of early voting as well, totaling 105,507 absentee ballots.
There was an increase of 83,698 voters in Shelby County for the Nov. 3, 2020 election, meaning 34.54 percent more people in the county voted early this election cycle.
