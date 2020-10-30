Nearly 3K active COVID-19 cases currently in Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has identified 288 new coronavirus cases and one more death countywide. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 37,480 coronavirus cases and 571 deaths have been identified in Shelby County.
There are currently 2,887 active coronavirus cases in Shelby County.
The county’s weekly positivity rate has increased each week over the last month. Most recent data available from the Shelby County Health Department shows a weekly positivity rate of 8.7 percent.
On Monday, Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter told the County Commission over the last few weeks we’ve averaged about 220-300 new COVID-19 cases a day. From Sunday to Monday that number was 404.
Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, said hospitalizations aren’t the highest of the pandemic, but they are surging.
There are ongoing COVID-19 clusters at 18 long-term care facilities, many of which have experienced previous clusters. Hundreds of residents and staff members have contracted the virus since the pandemic arrived in the Mid-South.
Eighty-eight percent of the Mid-South’s regional acute care hospital capacity is currently utilized and 90 percent of ICU capacity is utilized.
Increases in hospitalization have prompted warnings from Mid-South health officials.
