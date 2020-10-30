SCS parent says her children can access adult content on district device

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An SCS parent says her children can access adult content on their digital devices, despite the district saying all devices have blocking software.
The mother showed WMC Action News 5′s Briseida Holguin the search history on her child’s device and is asking the district to install better parental control software.
“As seven and nine-year-olds, I was more worried about them looking at YouTube and Minecraft videos,” the SCS mother said.
The mother says it has become routine for her to check both of her kids' devices and go through their search history. As she scrolls through the history, she finds web pages for adult content.
She says the day she received the digital devices for her second and fourth-grader, she instantly checked what parental control settings were installed.
“Immediately got home and checked them out and realized that there were no parental controls or filters for anything that they could search,” she said.
Right away, she tried to adjust the parental control settings, but no luck there.
“Attempted to go into settings, or make changes, or add any type of monitoring application, we were unable to do that,” she explained.
She reached out to the school, teachers and the district for help.
“We did make calls to the help desk to try to assist us,” she said.
The district says, “In compliance with the Children’s Internet Protection Act, all issued devices and hotspots are equipped with content filtering software blocking access to harmful online content. Parents were required to sign user agreements.”
The mother says she’s had conversations with both of her children, but also hopes for more help from the district.
WMC asked SCS if other parents are dealing with a similar issue and if they feel this software is enough, but have not received an answer.
