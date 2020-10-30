Shelby Co. Health Dept. guidelines for Halloween amid COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s officially time to break out the Halloween candy if you haven’t already. Before you start celebrating, you should know that this year’s Halloween will be different because of safety guidelines from the Shelby County Health Department.
The health department said parties and trick or treating is not a good idea.
Big gatherings, even outdoors, are not permitted. No haunted houses this year. Door-to-door trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treating also isn’t recommended because it’s difficult to social distance.
So what can you do?
Well, the health department suggests trying online parties and contests that give you a chance to show off your costume or pumpkin carving skills.
Drive-by events where people remain in their cars are allowed.
You can try checking out a Halloween movie at a drive-in theater.
And of course, you can also decorate your homes and yards.
The CDC also suggests setting up stations with individually bagged treats for kids to take.
Of course, if you do head out of the house this weekend you want to remember to mask up, and health officials said your costume mask cannot replace a cloth one.
