Shooter pleads guilty in 2017 murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man pled guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the 2018 deadly shooting of another man, whose body was found in a van in an impound lot seven weeks later, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said.
22-year-old Mardracus West was sentenced to 21 years in prison without the possibility for parole and to a concurrent sentence of 12 years for attempted especially aggravated robbery.
According to investigators, around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2017, West and two other men approached a van in an apartment parking lot in the 3000 block of Yale Road and attempted to rob the men inside.
After demanding money, West proceeded to shoot inside the van. A 47-year-old man was struck three times and taken to a hospital in critical condition. Two other men in the vehicle were not injured.
About seven weeks later on Feb. 7, 2018, the injured victim arrived at the police impound lot on Klinkle Avenue in Frayser to retrieve his van, and that’s when he discovered the body of Bardomiano Perez Hernandez, 33, in the rear under a pile of clothing.
Hernandez died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the medical examiner.
The owner of the van notified police and said he didn’t know Hernandez was shot during the attempted robbery.
Another passenger present during the robbery attempt told police he thought Hernandez had run away like he himself had done.
West was eventually developed as a suspect and gave a statement of admission to police.
