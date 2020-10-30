Sunshine finally returns today, temperatures dropping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds are still lingering in a few areas this morning, but they will clear quickly so that the rest of the day will feature sunshine. It will also be much cooler today with high temperatures only in the mid 50s. It will be clear this evening with overnight low temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 55. Winds northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 40. Winds northeast at 5 mph.
WEEKEND: The weekend will be sunny and nice with highs in the mid 60s Saturday. Halloween night will be dry with temperatures in the 50s during trick-or-treating. A weak cold front will move in on Sunday, which will bring us a few clouds but no rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to 60 degrees on Sunday afternoon. Most of the area will get frost on Sunday night with overnight low temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Next week will be sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid 50s Monday. Overnight lows will also be in the 30s on Monday night. High temperatures will be back in the 60s on Tuesday and will climb to 70 degrees Thursday.
