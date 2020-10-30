Sunshine finally returns today, temperatures dropping

WEEKEND: The weekend will be sunny and nice with highs in the mid 60s Saturday. Halloween night will be dry with temperatures in the 50s during trick-or-treating. A weak cold front will move in on Sunday, which will bring us a few clouds but no rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to 60 degrees on Sunday afternoon. Most of the area will get frost on Sunday night with overnight low temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.