Sunshine is finally back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cold with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds light.
WEEKEND: The weekend looks dry with highs in the mid 60s Saturday with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Halloween night will be dry with temperatures in the 50s during trick-or-treating. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s Saturday night. Temperatures will fall into the 50s Sunday afternoon as another cold front moves through. Lows will drop into the low to mid 30s Sunday night with a clear sky. Frost is likely.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will start off cold with highs only in the 50s by afternoon. Expect a gradual warming trend the rest of the week with highs back in the 60s Tuesday through Thursday. It will remain dry all week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
