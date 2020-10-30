Sunshine is finally back

WEEKEND: The weekend looks dry with highs in the mid 60s Saturday with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Halloween night will be dry with temperatures in the 50s during trick-or-treating. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s Saturday night. Temperatures will fall into the 50s Sunday afternoon as another cold front moves through. Lows will drop into the low to mid 30s Sunday night with a clear sky. Frost is likely.