Tickets on sale for Holiday Wonders event at Memphis Botanic Garden
Holiday Wonders at the Botanic Garden. Photo by © Karen Pulfer Focht (Source: Karen Pulfer Focht)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 30, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT - Updated October 30 at 11:11 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Botanic Garden is getting ready for the Christmas season! Tickets are now on sale for the Holiday Wonders event.

The event features four distinct areas, Snowy Nights, Under the Stars Outdoor Lounge, Yuletide Yard, and Northern Lights.

Holiday Wonders at Memphis Botanic Garden (Source: Memphis Botanic Garden)

Special nights will include Santa Sundays, Family Night, and Santa Paws!

COVID-19 precautions will also be in place. Visitors will have timed entries, designed pathways, and advance reservation systems, and paperless ticketing.

For more details on the Holiday Wonders event, click here. To purchase tickets, click here.

