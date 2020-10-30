Watch: ‘Best of Memphis’ winners accept awards in drive-thru celebration airing LIVE on WMC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Flyer’s “Best of Memphis” Awards is back with a twist this year.
The biggest party in town is now a drive-thru event because of the pandemic, but they’re still recognizing the greatest people, places and things in the Bluff City.
WMC’s Joyce Peterson and Ron Childers are at the Pink Palace Museum this afternoon helping the Flyer celebrate this year’s winners.
Watch live now on WMC Action News 5, all of our streaming platforms or the player above! (Click here if you don’t see the player)
Winners are driving through the Pink Palace parking lot and collecting their swag and awards.
See a complete list of this year’s winners here, including some of your favorite WMC faces.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.