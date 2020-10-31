Memphians get creative as they celebrate Halloween during COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Halloween is scarier and more bizarre this year than any other year with COVID-19 cases surging in Shelby County and across the United States.
Tonight people got creative trying to brighten up a difficult Halloween this year.
This Halloween, instead of trick or treaters going door to door, hundreds of families went parking lot to parking lot.
“So we feel like it’s a safe way for families to be able to do some trick or treating,” Lillian Lammers, Associate Pastor First Congregational Church of Memphis, said.
Six different churches in Midtown Memphis teamed up and dressed up to host the Midtown Trunk or Treat, handing out candy to kids and adults dressed up in their costumes.
“Our kids are not going out anywhere, we’re not going to be hosting trick or treaters tonight, this is a perfect alternative,” Memphian Steven Shelton said.
The goal was to provide memories, some fun and of course treats to enjoy later as well.
“We’ve started to learn that creativity is the new norm until we’re completely through to the other side of this pandemic. And so we’ve just started to kind of embrace that,” Lammers said.
“We need it. These are trying times and they’re depressing times. So the kids need to be out as well as us adults too, but I think it’s wonderful,” Memphian Latonda Graham said.
But with emptier streets than normal in the popular trick or treating destination, Central Gardens, and candy chutes being used at many houses to give out candy, it was clear this was unlike any other year.
Other decorated houses made it very clear they were not participating in trick or treating.
“It’s really eerie, usually it’s 4 or 5 kids packed per each house, almost every house participates,” Julie Hurdle, who’s lived in Central Gardens for 17 years, said.
An unusual Halloween, but there were still plenty of happy kids, no matter how they got their treats.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.