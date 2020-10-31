MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Perfect weather for trick or treating with just a few clouds and temperatures falling from the 60s into the 50s after sunset.
OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s. Wind southwest at 5 mph.
SUNDAY: Temperatures will briefly rise into the upper 50s and the fall through the 50s in the afternoon as another cold front moves through. It will be windy during the day. Expect winds northwest at 10-20 mph. Lows will drop into the low to mid 30s Sunday night with a clear sky. A Freeze Watch is in effect with some areas possibly dropping to freezing for the first time this fall.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will start off cold and remain cool in the afternoon with highs only in the 50s. Lows will be in the 30s to near 40 Monday night. Expect a gradual warming trend the rest of the week with highs back in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday and around 70 late week. It will remain dry all week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.