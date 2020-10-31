SCHD: 284 new virus cases reported in Shelby Co., over 2,900 active cases identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has identified 284 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths within the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 37,764 COVID-19 cases and 573 deaths have been reported.
There are currently 2,918 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County.
The county’s weekly positivity rate has increased each week over the last month. Most recent data available from the Shelby County Health Department shows a weekly positivity rate of 7.2%.
On Monday, Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter told the County Commission over the last few weeks we’ve averaged about 220-300 new COVID-19 cases a day. From Sunday to Monday that number was 404.
Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, said hospitalizations aren’t the highest of the pandemic, but they are surging.
There are ongoing COVID-19 clusters at 18 long-term care facilities, many of which have experienced previous clusters. Hundreds of residents and staff members have contracted the virus since the pandemic arrived in the Mid-South.
Eighty-eight percent of the Mid-South’s regional acute care hospital capacity is currently utilized and 90% of ICU capacity is utilized.
Increases in hospitalization have prompted warnings from Mid-South health officials.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.