Sunshine and dry all weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will be warmer today with partly cloudy skies but cool tonight. For trick or treaters, it will be dry with temperatures in the 50s. A weak cold front will move in on Sunday, which will bring us a few clouds but no rain. The front will allow for cooler temperatures Sunday afternoon and frost for most of the area Sunday night.
TODAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the upper 40. Wind: SW 5 mph.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Wind: NW 10-20 mph
NEXT WEEK: Clear and cold Sunday night and most of the area will get frost with overnight low temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Monday will be sunny and cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the low to mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 70 and lows again in the upper 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs back around 70 and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
